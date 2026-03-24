Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 23

In his most recent action, a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets on March 22, Henderson totaled 13 points. Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.5 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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