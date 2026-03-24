Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 23
Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 23. Henderson's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets on March 22, Henderson totaled 13 points. Henderson is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 115.5 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.