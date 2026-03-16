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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nets On March 16

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 16. Henderson's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Henderson recorded 11 points and two steals in a 109-103 loss to the 76ers. Henderson is averaging 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.6 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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