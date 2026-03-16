Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nets On March 16

In his last game on March 15, Henderson recorded 11 points and two steals in a 109-103 loss to the 76ers. Henderson is averaging 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.6 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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