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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Jazz On March 13

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 13. Henderson's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Henderson posted 17 points in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Henderson is averaging 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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