Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Jazz On March 13

Last time out on March 10, Henderson posted 17 points in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Henderson is averaging 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, conceding 125 points per contest.

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