Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face Hornets On March 10

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 10. Henderson's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Henderson recorded 28 points and six assists in a 131-111 win over the Pacers. Henderson is averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.

Scoot Henderson

