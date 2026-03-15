Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face 76ers On March 15

In his most recent action, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13, Henderson had 25 points. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.2 points per game.

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