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Scoot Henderson
Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers PG

Scoot Henderson And Trail Blazers Face 76ers On March 15

Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, March 15. Henderson's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13, Henderson had 25 points. Henderson is averaging 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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