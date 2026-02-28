FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Wizards On Feb. 28

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 28. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 25, Mamukelashvili recorded two points in a 110-107 loss to the Spurs. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 122.8 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

