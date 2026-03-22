Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Suns On March 22

Mamukelashvili tallied four points in his last action, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

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