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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Suns On March 22

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 22. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Mamukelashvili tallied four points in his last action, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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