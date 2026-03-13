Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Suns On March 13

In his last game on March 11, Mamukelashvili put up eight points in a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.0 points per contest.

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