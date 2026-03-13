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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Suns On March 13

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Friday, March 13. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Mamukelashvili put up eight points in a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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