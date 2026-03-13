Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Suns On March 13
Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Friday, March 13. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 11, Mamukelashvili put up eight points in a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.0 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.