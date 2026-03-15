Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Pistons On March 15

In his most recent action, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13, Mamukelashvili put up nine points and eight rebounds. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.

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