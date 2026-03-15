Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Pistons On March 15
Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 15. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13, Mamukelashvili put up nine points and eight rebounds. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.