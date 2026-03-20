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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Square Off Against Nuggets On March 20

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 20. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Mamukelashvili put up 17 points and five assists in a 139-109 win over the Bulls. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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