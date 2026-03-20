Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Square Off Against Nuggets On March 20

Last time out on March 18, Mamukelashvili put up 17 points and five assists in a 139-109 win over the Bulls. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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