FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Mavericks On March 8

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 8. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Mamukelashvili put up 11 points in his most recent action, a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves on March 5. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, conceding 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News