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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Kings On April 1

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, April 1. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Mamukelashvili had 16 points and six rebounds. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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