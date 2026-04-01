Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Kings On April 1

In his last appearance, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Mamukelashvili had 16 points and six rebounds. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 121.1 points per contest, which ranks 27th in the league.

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