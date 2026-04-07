Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Heat On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Mamukelashvili posted 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 115-101 loss to the Celtics. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.4 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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