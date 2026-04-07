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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Heat On April 7

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, April 7. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Mamukelashvili posted 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 115-101 loss to the Celtics. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.4 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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