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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Grizzlies On April 3

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 3. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1, Mamukelashvili tallied 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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