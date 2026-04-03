Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Play Grizzlies On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1, Mamukelashvili tallied 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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