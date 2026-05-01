Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 6

Mamukelashvili had 10 points in his last game, a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers on April 29. Mamukelashvili averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.

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