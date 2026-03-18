Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

In his last game on March 15, Mamukelashvili posted eight points and two steals in a 119-108 win over the Pistons. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.0 points per contest.

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