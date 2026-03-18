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Sandro Mamukelashvili
Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Toronto Raptors • #54 C

Sandro Mamukelashvili And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

Sandro Mamukelashvili and the Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 18. Mamukelashvili's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Mamukelashvili posted eight points and two steals in a 119-108 win over the Pistons. Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sandro Mamukelashvili

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