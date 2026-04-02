Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Warriors On April 2

Merrill tallied nine points in his most recent game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30. Merrill is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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