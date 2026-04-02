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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Warriors On April 2

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 2. Merrill's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill tallied nine points in his most recent game, a 122-113 win over the Jazz on March 30. Merrill is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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