Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 1

In his last game, a 114-102 win over the Raptors on May 3, Merrill tallied 13 points. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

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