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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 1

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, May 5. Merrill's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 114-102 win over the Raptors on May 3, Merrill tallied 13 points. Merrill averaged 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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