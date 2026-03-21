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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Pelicans On March 21

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 21. Merrill's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19, Merrill totaled 13 points and two blocks. Merrill is averaging 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.3 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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