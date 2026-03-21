Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Take On Pelicans On March 21

In his last appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19, Merrill totaled 13 points and two blocks. Merrill is averaging 12.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.3 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

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