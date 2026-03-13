Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 13

In his most recent action, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11, Merrill tallied 13 points. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.7 points per contest.

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