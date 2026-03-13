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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 13

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 13. Merrill's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11, Merrill tallied 13 points. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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