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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Square Off Against Magic On March 24

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 24. Merrill's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Merrill put up 15 points and 10 rebounds in his last action, a 111-106 win over the Pelicans on March 21. Merrill is averaging 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.5 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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