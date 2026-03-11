FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Play Magic On March 11

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Merrill's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9, Merrill tallied two points and five assists. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are conceding 113.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Sam Merrill

