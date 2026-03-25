Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Heat On March 25

In his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Merrill tallied 19 points and two steals. Merrill is averaging 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.