FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Hawks On April 8

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 8. Merrill's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 6, Merrill recorded 21 points and three steals in a 142-126 win over the Grizzlies. Merrill is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Merrill

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News