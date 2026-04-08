Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Hawks On April 8

Last time out on April 6, Merrill recorded 21 points and three steals in a 142-126 win over the Grizzlies. Merrill is averaging 12.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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