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Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Bucks On March 17

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 17. Merrill's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11, Merrill tallied 13 points. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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