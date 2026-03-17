Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Face Bucks On March 17

In his last appearance, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11, Merrill tallied 13 points. Merrill is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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