Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sam Merrill

Cleveland Cavaliers • #5 SG

Sam Merrill And Cavaliers Play Bucks On Feb. 25

Sam Merrill and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Merrill's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Merrill tallied in his most recent appearance, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24. Merrill is averaging 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

