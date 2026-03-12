FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Square Off Against Thunder On March 12

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. Hauser's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Hauser put up 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 125-116 loss to the Spurs. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Hauser

