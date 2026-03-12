Sam Hauser And Celtics Square Off Against Thunder On March 12
Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. Hauser's points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Hauser put up 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 125-116 loss to the Spurs. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per contest.
