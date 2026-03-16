Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Suns On March 16

Hauser put up 12 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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