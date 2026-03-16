Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Suns On March 16
Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 16. Hauser's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hauser put up 12 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 111-100 win over the Wizards on March 14. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Suns are conceding 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.