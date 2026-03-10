Sam Hauser And Celtics Take On Spurs On March 10

In his last game on March 8, Hauser posted 15 points in a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.