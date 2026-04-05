Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Raptors On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Hauser posted 13 points and six rebounds in a 133-101 win over the Bucks. Hauser is averaging 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

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