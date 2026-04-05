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Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Play Raptors On April 5

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, April 5. Hauser's points prop was 7.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Hauser posted 13 points and six rebounds in a 133-101 win over the Bucks. Hauser is averaging 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Hauser

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