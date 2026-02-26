FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser

Boston Celtics • #30 PF

Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Nuggets On Feb. 25

Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Hauser's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Hauser had 16 points and four assists in his most recent game, a 97-81 win over the Suns on Feb. 24. Hauser is averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.3 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Sam Hauser

