Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Grizzlies On March 20

Hauser put up six points in his most recent appearance, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 118.6 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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