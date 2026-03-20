Sam Hauser And Celtics Face Grizzlies On March 20
Sam Hauser and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. Hauser's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hauser put up six points in his most recent appearance, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18. Hauser is averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Grizzlies are surrendering 118.6 points per contest, which ranks 24th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.