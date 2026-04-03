Sam Hauser And Celtics Take On Bucks On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 147-129 win over the Heat on April 1, Hauser totaled 23 points. Hauser is averaging 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.7 points per game.

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