Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Wizards On March 8

Bey tallied 19 points and six rebounds in his last action, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 123.0 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.