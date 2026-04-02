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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Play Trail Blazers On April 2

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, April 2. Bey's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Bey put up 18 points and seven rebounds in a 134-102 loss to the Rockets. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 116 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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