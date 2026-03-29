Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Rockets On March 29

In his last appearance, a 119-106 loss to the Raptors on March 27, Bey put up 19 points. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.2 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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