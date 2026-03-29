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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Rockets On March 29

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 29. Bey's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-106 loss to the Raptors on March 27, Bey put up 19 points. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.2 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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