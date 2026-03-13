Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 13
Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Bey's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Bey put up nine points and four assists in his most recent action, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Bey is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Rockets are surrendering 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.