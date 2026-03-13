Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Rockets On March 13

Bey put up nine points and four assists in his most recent action, a 122-111 win over the Raptors on March 11. Bey is averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are surrendering 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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