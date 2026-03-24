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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Knicks On March 24

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 24. Bey's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21, Bey had 19 points and four assists. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Saddiq Bey

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