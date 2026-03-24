Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Knicks On March 24

In his most recent action, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21, Bey had 19 points and four assists. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 110.4 points per game.

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