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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On April 7

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 7. Bey's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 5, Bey posted 32 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Bey is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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