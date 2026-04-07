Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On April 7

In his last game on April 5, Bey posted 32 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 112-108 loss to the Magic. Bey is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are allowing 125.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.