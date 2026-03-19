Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Play Clippers On March 19

In his most recent appearance, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18, Bey totaled 25 points, four assists and two steals. Bey is averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.8 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.