Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Clippers On March 18

In his last game, a 129-111 win over the Mavericks on March 16, Bey totaled 23 points and six rebounds. Bey is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.7 points per contest.

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