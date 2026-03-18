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Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans • #41 SF

Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Face Clippers On March 18

Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 18. Bey's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 129-111 win over the Mavericks on March 16, Bey totaled 23 points and six rebounds. Bey is averaging 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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