Saddiq Bey And Pelicans Square Off Against Cavaliers On March 21
Saddiq Bey and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 21. Bey's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Bey totaled 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 105-99 win over the Clippers on March 19. Bey is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 114.8 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.