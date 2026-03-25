Ryan Rollins And Bucks Play Trail Blazers On March 25

In his last appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23, Rollins totaled 13 points, seven assists and two steals. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 117.0 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

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