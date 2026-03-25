FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Play Trail Blazers On March 25

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. Rollins' points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23, Rollins totaled 13 points, seven assists and two steals. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are allowing 117.0 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Rollins

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Milwaukee BucksRecent Milwaukee Bucks Player News

View All Milwaukee Bucks Player News