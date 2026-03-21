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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Suns On March 21

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 21. Rollins' points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Rollins totaled 15 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Suns are surrendering 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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