Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Suns On March 21

Rollins totaled 15 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 128-96 loss to the Jazz on March 19. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Suns are surrendering 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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