Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Spurs On March 28

In his most recent action, a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 25, Rollins had 36 points, four assists and two steals. Rollins leads his team in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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