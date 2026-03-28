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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Spurs On March 28

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 28. Rollins' points prop was 21.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 25, Rollins had 36 points, four assists and two steals. Rollins leads his team in both points (17.1 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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