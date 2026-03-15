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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Pacers On March 15

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 15. Rollins' points prop was 18.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Rollins recorded 22 points, eight assists and two blocks in a 122-99 loss to the Hawks. Rollins is tops on his squad in both points (16.7 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.7 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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