Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Pacers On March 15

Last time out on March 14, Rollins recorded 22 points, eight assists and two blocks in a 122-99 loss to the Hawks. Rollins is tops on his squad in both points (16.7 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.7 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 25th in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.7 points per game.

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