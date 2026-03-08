FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Magic On March 8

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, March 8. Rollins' points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 113-99 win over the Jazz on March 7, Rollins tallied 13 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.7 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 4.8 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Rollins

