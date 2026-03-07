FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Square Off Against Jazz On March 7

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 7. Rollins' points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Rollins posted 13 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in a 131-113 loss to the Hawks. Rollins paces his squad in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 4.7 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Jazz are giving up 125.2 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Ryan Rollins

