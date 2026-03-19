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Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz on Thursday, March 19. Rollins' points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Rollins totaled 19 points and four assists. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.2 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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