Ryan Rollins And Bucks Take On Jazz On March 19

In his most recent action, a 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers on March 17, Rollins totaled 19 points and four assists. Rollins leads his team in both points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.6), and averages 4.6 boards. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.2 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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