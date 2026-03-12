FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins

Milwaukee Bucks • #13 SG

Ryan Rollins And Bucks Square Off Against Heat On March 12

Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 12. Rollins' points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Rollins recorded 14 points and seven assists in a 129-114 loss to the Suns. Rollins paces his squad in both points (16.6 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 4.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Rollins

